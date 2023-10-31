Is Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is one of 848 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KNSL's full-year earnings has moved 6.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, KNSL has moved about 26.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 0.3% on average. This means that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 24%.

The consensus estimate for Arthur J. Gallagher's current year EPS has increased 0.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, a group that includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.6% so far this year, so KNSL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Arthur J. Gallagher belongs to the Insurance - Brokerage industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #35. The industry has moved +11.4% year to date.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. and Arthur J. Gallagher could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

