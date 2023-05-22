Is Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 872 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KNSL's full-year earnings has moved 8.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, KNSL has returned 22.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 0.1% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Unum (UNM) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 13%.

Over the past three months, Unum's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a member of the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, which includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.3% this year, meaning that KNSL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Unum, however, belongs to the Insurance - Accident and Health industry. Currently, this 5-stock industry is ranked #22. The industry has moved -4.8% so far this year.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. and Unum could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

