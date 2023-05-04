Is Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is one of 872 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KNSL's full-year earnings has moved 14.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, KNSL has gained about 26.1% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -1.5%. This means that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is New York Community Bancorp (NYCB). The stock has returned 13.8% year-to-date.

In New York Community Bancorp's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 13.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a member of the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, which includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #114 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.8% this year, meaning that KNSL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

New York Community Bancorp, however, belongs to the Financial - Savings and Loan industry. Currently, this 29-stock industry is ranked #247. The industry has moved -29.9% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. and New York Community Bancorp as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

