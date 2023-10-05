Is Kinross Gold (KGC) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Kinross Gold (KGC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Kinross Gold is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 231 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Kinross Gold is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KGC's full-year earnings has moved 14.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that KGC has returned about 7.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 0.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Kinross Gold is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Basic Materials sector, TimkenSteel (TMST), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 16.7%.

In TimkenSteel's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Kinross Gold belongs to the Mining - Gold industry, a group that includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #184 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 7.2% so far this year, so KGC is performing better in this area.

In contrast, TimkenSteel falls under the Steel - Producers industry. Currently, this industry has 18 stocks and is ranked #82. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +21.4%.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Kinross Gold and TimkenSteel. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Timken Steel Corporation (TMST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.