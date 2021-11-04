Is Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2021 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had US$6.14m of debt, an increase on none, over one year. But on the other hand it also has US$225.9m in cash, leading to a US$219.7m net cash position.

A Look At Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:KNSA Debt to Equity History November 4th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$38.8m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$4.64m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$225.9m and US$2.55m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$185.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

While it hasn't made a profit, at least Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals booked its first revenue as a publicly listed company, in the last twelve months.

So How Risky Is Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$175m and booked a US$175m accounting loss. But at least it has US$219.7m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

