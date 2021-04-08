Is Kingstone Companies, Inc (KINS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Kingstone Companies, Inc (KINS). KINS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 15.89, while its industry has an average P/E of 23.79. Over the past 52 weeks, KINS's Forward P/E has been as high as 28.70 and as low as 11.37, with a median of 15.79.

Investors should also recognize that KINS has a P/B ratio of 0.95. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.20. Over the past 12 months, KINS's P/B has been as high as 1 and as low as 0.52, with a median of 0.72.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. KINS has a P/S ratio of 0.7. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.98.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Kingstone Companies, Inc is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, KINS feels like a great value stock at the moment.

