Is Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Kingsoft Cloud Holdings's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings had CN¥901.5m of debt, up from CN¥402.8m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have CN¥5.99b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of CN¥5.09b.

NasdaqGS:KC Debt to Equity History January 17th 2022

How Healthy Is Kingsoft Cloud Holdings' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings had liabilities of CN¥5.93b due within 12 months and liabilities of CN¥2.11b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of CN¥5.99b and CN¥4.70b worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast CN¥2.65b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Kingsoft Cloud Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings reported revenue of CN¥8.3b, which is a gain of 43%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Kingsoft Cloud Holdings?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Kingsoft Cloud Holdings lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of CN¥1.9b and booked a CN¥1.2b accounting loss. But at least it has CN¥5.09b on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

