Is Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2021 Kingsoft Cloud Holdings had CN¥452.1m of debt, an increase on CN¥174.4m, over one year. But on the other hand it also has CN¥5.46b in cash, leading to a CN¥5.00b net cash position.

A Look At Kingsoft Cloud Holdings' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:KC Debt to Equity History June 22nd 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings had liabilities of CN¥3.57b due within 12 months, and liabilities of CN¥237.6m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had CN¥5.46b in cash and CN¥2.95b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast CN¥4.60b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Kingsoft Cloud Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Kingsoft Cloud Holdings wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 56%, to CN¥7.0b. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Kingsoft Cloud Holdings?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Kingsoft Cloud Holdings lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through CN¥2.5b of cash and made a loss of CN¥1.0b. But at least it has CN¥5.00b on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

