Is Kingfisher PLC (KGFHY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Kingfisher PLC (KGFHY). KGFHY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.84 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 30.94. Over the past 52 weeks, KGFHY's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.21 and as low as 5.74, with a median of 12.09.

We also note that KGFHY holds a PEG ratio of 1.94. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. KGFHY's industry currently sports an average PEG of 4.32. Over the last 12 months, KGFHY's PEG has been as high as 6.24 and as low as 1.37, with a median of 3.40.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Kingfisher PLC is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, KGFHY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

