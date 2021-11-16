Is Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Kinder Morgan's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Kinder Morgan had debt of US$32.8b at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$34.7b over a year. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

How Strong Is Kinder Morgan's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:KMI Debt to Equity History November 16th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Kinder Morgan had liabilities of US$5.83b due within a year, and liabilities of US$32.2b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$229.0m as well as receivables valued at US$1.43b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$36.3b.

This is a mountain of leverage even relative to its gargantuan market capitalization of US$38.2b. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Kinder Morgan has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.0 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 3.0 times. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. On a lighter note, we note that Kinder Morgan grew its EBIT by 28% in the last year. If sustained, this growth should make that debt evaporate like a scarce drinking water during an unnaturally hot summer. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Kinder Morgan can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, Kinder Morgan produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 68% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Neither Kinder Morgan's ability handle its debt, based on its EBITDA, nor its interest cover gave us confidence in its ability to take on more debt. But the good news is it seems to be able to grow its EBIT with ease. Looking at all the angles mentioned above, it does seem to us that Kinder Morgan is a somewhat risky investment as a result of its debt. That's not necessarily a bad thing, since leverage can boost returns on equity, but it is something to be aware of. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Kinder Morgan (2 are potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

