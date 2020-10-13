Is KimberlyClark (KMB) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. KimberlyClark (KMB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of KMB and the rest of the Consumer Staples group's stocks.

KimberlyClark is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 176 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. KMB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMB's full-year earnings has moved 1.20% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, KMB has moved about 11.52% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 1.49%. This means that KimberlyClark is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, KMB is a member of the Consumer Products - Staples industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.39% this year, meaning that KMB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track KMB. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

