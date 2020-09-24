Is KimberlyClark (KMB) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. KimberlyClark (KMB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

KimberlyClark is one of 174 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. KMB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMB's full-year earnings has moved 1.12% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, KMB has gained about 5.29% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that KimberlyClark is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, KMB belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4.52% so far this year, so KMB is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track KMB. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

