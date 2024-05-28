Is KimberlyClark (KMB) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Kimberly-Clark (KMB) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Kimberly-Clark is one of 191 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Kimberly-Clark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMB's full-year earnings has moved 2.9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, KMB has moved about 8.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 3.3% on average. This means that Kimberly-Clark is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Tyson Foods (TSN) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 11.1%.

Over the past three months, Tyson Foods' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Kimberly-Clark belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 3.3% so far this year, meaning that KMB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Tyson Foods belongs to the Food - Meat Products industry. This 5-stock industry is currently ranked #49. The industry has moved +13.1% year to date.

Kimberly-Clark and Tyson Foods could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.