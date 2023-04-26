Is KimberlyClark (KMB) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Kimberly-Clark (KMB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Kimberly-Clark is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 192 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Kimberly-Clark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMB's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, KMB has moved about 6.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 3.3%. This means that Kimberly-Clark is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

PepsiCo (PEP) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 5%.

Over the past three months, PepsiCo's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Kimberly-Clark is a member of the Consumer Products - Staples industry, which includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.6% this year, meaning that KMB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, PepsiCo belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #67. The industry has moved +7.4% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Kimberly-Clark and PepsiCo. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.