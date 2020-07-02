Is KimberlyClark (KMB) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is KimberlyClark (KMB) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

KimberlyClark is one of 172 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. KMB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMB's full-year earnings has moved 4.46% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, KMB has gained about 3.16% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 11.53% on average. As we can see, KimberlyClark is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, KMB is a member of the Consumer Products - Staples industry, which includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.19% so far this year, so KMB is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track KMB. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

