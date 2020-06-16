Is KimberlyClark (KMB) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is KimberlyClark (KMB) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

KimberlyClark is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 174 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. KMB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMB's full-year earnings has moved 4.73% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, KMB has returned 1.13% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 11.89%. This means that KimberlyClark is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, KMB belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.76% so far this year, so KMB is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on KMB as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

