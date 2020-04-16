Is Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of Kimberly-Clark (KMB), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Kimberly-Clark is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 176 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. KMB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMB's full-year earnings has moved 1.62% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, KMB has returned 0.09% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 14.80% on average. This shows that Kimberly-Clark is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, KMB is a member of the Consumer Products - Staples industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1.19% so far this year, meaning that KMB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on KMB as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

