Is Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Kimberly-Clark (KMB) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Kimberly-Clark is one of 179 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. KMB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMB's full-year earnings has moved 0.86% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, KMB has moved about 18.65% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 17.95%. This means that Kimberly-Clark is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, KMB belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #193 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 10.95% this year, meaning that KMB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to KMB as it looks to continue its solid performance.

