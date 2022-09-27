Is Kimbell Royalty (KRP) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Kimbell Royalty (KRP) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Kimbell Royalty is one of 253 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Kimbell Royalty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KRP's full-year earnings has moved 10.1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, KRP has gained about 18.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 15% on average. This shows that Kimbell Royalty is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Devon Energy (DVN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 25.3%.

In Devon Energy's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Kimbell Royalty is a member of the Oil and Gas - Royalty Trust - United States industry, which includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 29.6% so far this year, so KRP is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

In contrast, Devon Energy falls under the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. Currently, this industry has 40 stocks and is ranked #32. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +25.1%.

Kimbell Royalty and Devon Energy could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





