Is Kimbell Royalty (KRP) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Kimbell Royalty (KRP) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Kimbell Royalty is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 256 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Kimbell Royalty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KRP's full-year earnings has moved 44.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, KRP has moved about 12.4% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 6.8%. As we can see, Kimbell Royalty is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Transocean (RIG). The stock has returned 20.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Transocean's current year EPS has increased 7.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Kimbell Royalty belongs to the Oil and Gas - Royalty Trust - United States industry, a group that includes 1 individual stocks and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.