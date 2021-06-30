Is Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Kimball Electronics's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Kimball Electronics had debt of US$59.7m at the end of March 2021, a reduction from US$122.4m over a year. But it also has US$89.7m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$30.0m net cash.

How Healthy Is Kimball Electronics' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:KE Debt to Equity History June 30th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Kimball Electronics had liabilities of US$278.8m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$71.5m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$89.7m as well as receivables valued at US$250.9m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$9.68m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Having regard to Kimball Electronics' size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$544.3m company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Kimball Electronics also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Kimball Electronics has boosted its EBIT by 43%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Kimball Electronics can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Kimball Electronics may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Kimball Electronics produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 66% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Kimball Electronics's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$30.0m. And we liked the look of last year's 43% year-on-year EBIT growth. So is Kimball Electronics's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of Kimball Electronics's earnings per share history for free.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

