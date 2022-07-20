Is Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Kforce Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Kforce had US$100.0m in debt in March 2022; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$116.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$16.6m.

NasdaqGS:KFRC Debt to Equity History July 20th 2022

How Healthy Is Kforce's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Kforce had liabilities of US$183.2m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$148.1m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$116.6m in cash and US$281.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$66.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Kforce has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Kforce boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Kforce has boosted its EBIT by 34%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Kforce's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Kforce may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Kforce recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 90% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing Up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Kforce has net cash of US$16.6m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$82m, being 90% of its EBIT. So is Kforce's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Kforce you should know about.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.