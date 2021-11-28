Is Kforce Inc.'s (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already be aware that Kforce's (NASDAQ:KFRC) stock increased significantly by 30% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Kforce's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kforce is:

38% = US$73m ÷ US$190m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.38 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Kforce's Earnings Growth And 38% ROE

First thing first, we like that Kforce has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 16% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This probably laid the groundwork for Kforce's moderate 15% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then performed a comparison between Kforce's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 15% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:KFRC Past Earnings Growth November 28th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is KFRC fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Kforce Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 31% (implying that the company retains 69% of its profits), it seems that Kforce is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Kforce is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of eight years of paying a dividend. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 26% of its profits over the next three years. As a result, Kforce's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 39% for future ROE.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Kforce's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

