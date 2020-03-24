Is Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Kezar Life Sciences (KZR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Kezar Life Sciences is one of 898 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. KZR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KZR's full-year earnings has moved 13.65% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that KZR has returned about 11.22% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -25.73%. This shows that Kezar Life Sciences is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, KZR belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 385 individual stocks and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 16.41% so far this year, so KZR is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on KZR as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

