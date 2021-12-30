Is Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Keysight Technologies's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Keysight Technologies had US$1.79b in debt in October 2021; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$2.05b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$261.0m.

How Strong Is Keysight Technologies' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:KEYS Debt to Equity History December 30th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Keysight Technologies had liabilities of US$1.31b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.69b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$2.05b and US$765.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.18b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given Keysight Technologies has a humongous market capitalization of US$37.9b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Keysight Technologies also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Keysight Technologies has boosted its EBIT by 42%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Keysight Technologies's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Keysight Technologies has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Keysight Technologies actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Keysight Technologies has US$261.0m in net cash. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$1.1b, being 111% of its EBIT. So we don't think Keysight Technologies's use of debt is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Keysight Technologies .

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

