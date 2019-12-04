Is Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Keysight Technologies (KEYS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of KEYS and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Keysight Technologies is one of 630 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. KEYS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KEYS's full-year earnings has moved 4.55% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that KEYS has returned about 63.88% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 27.45% on average. As we can see, Keysight Technologies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, KEYS belongs to the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 57.13% this year, meaning that KEYS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to KEYS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.