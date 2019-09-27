Is Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Keysight Technologies (KEYS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Keysight Technologies is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 637 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. KEYS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KEYS's full-year earnings has moved 9.09% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that KEYS has returned about 59.92% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 21.76% on average. This means that Keysight Technologies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, KEYS is a member of the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 41.38% so far this year, meaning that KEYS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track KEYS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

