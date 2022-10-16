Is Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Kewaunee Scientific's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at July 2022 Kewaunee Scientific had debt of US$29.2m, up from US$8.85m in one year. However, it does have US$14.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$14.8m.

A Look At Kewaunee Scientific's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Kewaunee Scientific had liabilities of US$49.5m due within a year, and liabilities of US$40.9m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$14.4m and US$40.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$35.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$50.5m. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Kewaunee Scientific's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

In the last year Kewaunee Scientific wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 19%, to US$180m. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Kewaunee Scientific had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Indeed, it lost US$1.3m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$4.2m of cash over the last year. So suffice it to say we consider the stock very risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Kewaunee Scientific (including 2 which can't be ignored) .

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.