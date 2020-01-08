Is Keurig Dr Pepper’s Stock Undervalued?

Based on its current market price and future growth prospects, Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP) looks undervalued. Trefis has a price estimate of $31 per share for KDP’s stock, which is higher than its current market price of $28.74 as on January 2, 2020. This reflects an upside of about 8% from its current level.

To understand the major factors that are driving our price estimate for KDP’s stock, view the Trefis interactive dashboard – Keurig Dr Pepper Valuation: Expensive or Cheap? – and alter the key assumptions to arrive at your own estimate for the company’s stock price.

Company Overview

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) was formed following the merger of Dr Pepper Snapple and Maple Holdings Parent Corp. (which owned Keurig) in July 2018.

KDP is a leading beverage company in North America, which offers Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Coffee brewers.

Estimating Total Revenues

KDP’s Total Revenue is expected to maintain its rising trend, with the company projected to add close to $0.4 billion to its revenue base in the next 2 years.

For the full year, we expect revenue to increase by about 1.3% from $11 billion in 2018 to $11.2 billion in 2019, and further by 2.3% to $11.4 billion in 2020, benefiting from the launch of new varieties.

KDP is expected to capitalize on the launch of Diet Canada Dry Ginger Ale & Lemonade and the introduction of Canada Dry Ginger Ale and Orangeade, both of which will be supported by marketing investment.

The company has also stuck to its strategy of partnerships, which is a key element of its Coffee Systems business.

KDP recently partnered with Tim Hortons, the iconic coffee brand in Canada, which was previously unlicensed, and Panera, the well-regarded bakery cafe brand in the U.S.

To understand how each operating segment has performed and what is the outlook, view our dashboard analysis.

Estimating Net Income

Net Income decreased from $1.4 billion in 2017 to $1.1 Billion in 2018. The decrease in margins was led by merger-related costs.

Net income margin is expected to increase from 10.1% in 2018 to about 15% in 2019, and further to 16.5% in 2020, driven by expected merger synergies of $200 million in 2019 along with lower advertising and marketing expenditure.

Additionally, the absence of merger-related costs, which ate into the margins of 2018, coupled with increasing productivity gains, is expected to provide a further fillip to profitability.

Estimating Earnings Per Share

EPS decreased from $1.03 per share in 2017 to $0.79 per share in 2018, driven by a drop in net income and stable share count.

We estimate EPS to be $1.34 in 2020.

EPS growth from 2018 can be attributed to higher Net Income and a flat share count.

Share Price Estimation

As per Keurig Dr Pepper’s Valuation by Trefis, we have a price estimate of $31 per share for KDP’s stock.

The stock price estimate is arrived using the discounted cash flow valuation technique, which you can find in Keurig Dr Pepper’s detailed financial model here.

here. Based on projected EPS of $1.34 per share and stock price estimate of $31 per share, KDP’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple stands at 23x.

To understand how KDP’s P/E multiple compares with its major peers, view our interactive dashboard.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.