Is Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Kennedy-Wilson Holdings's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings had US$4.76b of debt in June 2021, down from US$5.01b, one year before. However, it also had US$686.5m in cash, and so its net debt is US$4.07b.

How Strong Is Kennedy-Wilson Holdings' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:KW Debt to Equity History November 4th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings had liabilities of US$594.2m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$4.77b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$686.5m as well as receivables valued at US$223.4m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$4.45b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's US$3.22b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Kennedy-Wilson Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$494m, which is a fall of 16%. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

While Kennedy-Wilson Holdings's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$26m. When we look at that alongside the significant liabilities, we're not particularly confident about the company. It would need to improve its operations quickly for us to be interested in it. Not least because it had negative free cash flow of US$13m over the last twelve months. That means it's on the risky side of things. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

