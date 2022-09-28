Is Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Kennedy-Wilson Holdings's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings had US$5.72b of debt, an increase on US$4.76b, over one year. On the flip side, it has US$484.9m in cash leading to net debt of about US$5.23b. NYSE:KW Debt to Equity History September 28th 2022

How Strong Is Kennedy-Wilson Holdings' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings had liabilities of US$604.2m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$5.73b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$484.9m in cash and US$225.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$5.62b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$2.08b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. At the end of the day, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (17.1), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 0.72 times the interest expense. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. However, the silver lining was that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings achieved a positive EBIT of US$145m in the last twelve months, an improvement on the prior year's loss. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Kennedy-Wilson Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it is important to check how much of its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) converts to actual free cash flow. Over the last year, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings reported free cash flow worth 10% of its EBIT, which is really quite low. For us, cash conversion that low sparks a little paranoia about is ability to extinguish debt.

Our View

On the face of it, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings's interest cover left us tentative about the stock, and its level of total liabilities was no more enticing than the one empty restaurant on the busiest night of the year. Having said that, its ability to grow its EBIT isn't such a worry. After considering the datapoints discussed, we think Kennedy-Wilson Holdings has too much debt. That sort of riskiness is ok for some, but it certainly doesn't float our boat. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (2 are potentially serious) you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

