Is Kennametal (KMT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Kennametal (KMT). KMT is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Another notable valuation metric for KMT is its P/B ratio of 1.83. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.80. Over the past 12 months, KMT's P/B has been as high as 2.35 and as low as 0.93, with a median of 1.88.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. KMT has a P/S ratio of 1.15. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.44.

Finally, our model also underscores that KMT has a P/CF ratio of 13.06. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 16.94. Within the past 12 months, KMT's P/CF has been as high as 14.18 and as low as 5.06, with a median of 9.24.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Kennametal is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, KMT feels like a great value stock at the moment.

