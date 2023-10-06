Is Kennametal (KMT) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Kennametal (KMT). KMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 13.10, while its industry has an average P/E of 16.57. Over the last 12 months, KMT's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.81 and as low as 11.05, with a median of 15.23.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is KMT's P/B ratio of 1.50. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.60. Within the past 52 weeks, KMT's P/B has been as high as 1.91 and as low as 1.43, with a median of 1.65.

Finally, we should also recognize that KMT has a P/CF ratio of 7.89. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 19.85. KMT's P/CF has been as high as 9.79 and as low as 6.67, with a median of 8.29, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Kennametal's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, KMT looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

