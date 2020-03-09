Is Kelly Services (KELYA) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Kelly Services (KELYA). KELYA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.42 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 12.98. KELYA's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.41 and as low as 7.42, with a median of 10.11, all within the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that KELYA has a P/CF ratio of 3.67. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. KELYA's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 9.38. KELYA's P/CF has been as high as 23.60 and as low as 3.67, with a median of 7.21, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Kelly Services's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, KELYA looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.