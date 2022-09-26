Is Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELY.A) Potentially Undervalued?

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELY.A), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$22.34 and falling to the lows of US$13.72. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Kelly Services' current trading price of US$13.72 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Kelly Services’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Kelly Services Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Kelly Services is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Kelly Services’s ratio of 8.66x is below its peer average of 16.63x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Professional Services industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Kelly Services’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Kelly Services look like?

NasdaqGS:KELY.A Earnings and Revenue Growth September 26th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Kelly Services, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the upcoming, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although KELY.A is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to KELY.A, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KELY.A for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example - Kelly Services has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Kelly Services, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

