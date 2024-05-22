Is KE Hodlings (BEKE) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (BEKE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is one of 854 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BEKE's full-year earnings has moved 18.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BEKE has gained about 16.7% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 5.1%. This means that KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 16.4%.

For BrightSphere Investment Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Real Estate - Operations industry, which includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.3% so far this year, meaning that BEKE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, BrightSphere Investment Group belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry. This 38-stock industry is currently ranked #149. The industry has moved +10.1% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR and BrightSphere Investment Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

