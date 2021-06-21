Is KB Home (KBH) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of KB Home (KBH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of KBH and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.

KB Home is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 98 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. KBH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KBH's full-year earnings has moved 11.44% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, KBH has moved about 26.73% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 14.81% on average. This means that KB Home is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, KBH belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 16.63% this year, meaning that KBH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on KBH as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.