Is KB Home (KBH) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of KB Home (KBH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

KB Home is a member of our Construction group, which includes 99 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. KBH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KBH's full-year earnings has moved 11.13% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, KBH has returned 36.93% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 23.92%. This shows that KB Home is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, KBH belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 21.80% this year, meaning that KBH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track KBH. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

