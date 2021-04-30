Is KB Home (KBH) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of KB Home (KBH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

KB Home is one of 99 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. KBH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KBH's full-year earnings has moved 11.13% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, KBH has moved about 48.09% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 24.93% on average. This means that KB Home is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, KBH belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 27.97% so far this year, so KBH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on KBH as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

