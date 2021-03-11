Is KB Home (KBH) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has KB Home (KBH) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

KB Home is a member of our Construction group, which includes 100 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. KBH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KBH's full-year earnings has moved 19.78% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that KBH has returned about 32.97% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 12.41% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, KB Home is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, KBH belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.51% so far this year, so KBH is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track KBH. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

