Is KB Home (KBH) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of KB Home (KBH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

KB Home is a member of our Construction group, which includes 99 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. KBH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KBH's full-year earnings has moved 1.73% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that KBH has returned about 71.36% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 33.52%. This means that KB Home is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, KBH belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 45.37% so far this year, so KBH is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track KBH. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

