Is KB Home (KBH) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is KB Home (KBH) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

KB Home is one of 96 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. KB Home is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KBH's full-year earnings has moved 32.6% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that KBH has returned about 43.2% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 13.9%. As we can see, KB Home is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Meritage Homes (MTH). The stock has returned 33% year-to-date.

In Meritage Homes' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 20.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, KB Home belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 32.6% this year, meaning that KBH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Meritage Homes is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to KB Home and Meritage Homes as they could maintain their solid performance.

