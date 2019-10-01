Is KB Home (KBH) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is KB Home (KBH). KBH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.34 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 10.55. KBH's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.55 and as low as 5.61, with a median of 8.78, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that KBH has a PEG ratio of 1.11. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. KBH's industry has an average PEG of 1.16 right now. KBH's PEG has been as high as 1.23 and as low as 0.31, with a median of 1.03, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that KBH has a P/B ratio of 1.31. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.37. KBH's P/B has been as high as 1.32 and as low as 0.77, with a median of 1.01, over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that KB Home is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, KBH sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.