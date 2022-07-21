Is Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Kaleyra's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2022 Kaleyra had debt of US$225.9m, up from US$47.8m in one year. However, it also had US$93.5m in cash, and so its net debt is US$132.4m.

NYSE:KLR Debt to Equity History July 21st 2022

How Strong Is Kaleyra's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Kaleyra had liabilities of US$109.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$217.0m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$93.5m as well as receivables valued at US$83.7m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$148.8m.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of US$100.4m, we think shareholders really should watch Kaleyra's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Kaleyra's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Kaleyra reported revenue of US$309m, which is a gain of 101%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. So there's no doubt that shareholders are cheering for growth

Caveat Emptor

Even though Kaleyra managed to grow its top line quite deftly, the cold hard truth is that it is losing money on the EBIT line. Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$29m. When we look at that alongside the significant liabilities, we're not particularly confident about the company. It would need to improve its operations quickly for us to be interested in it. Not least because it burned through US$9.7m in negative free cash flow over the last year. So suffice it to say we consider the stock to be risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example Kaleyra has 4 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

