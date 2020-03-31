Is Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Kaleido Biosciences is one of 898 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. KLDO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KLDO's full-year earnings has moved 8.17% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, KLDO has moved about 29.48% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -12.42%. This means that Kaleido Biosciences is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, KLDO belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 385 individual stocks and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.73% this year, meaning that KLDO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on KLDO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

