Is Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Kala Pharmaceuticals is a member of our Medical group, which includes 888 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. KALA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KALA's full-year earnings has moved 18.65% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, KALA has returned 262.06% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -1.41%. This means that Kala Pharmaceuticals is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, KALA belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 382 individual companies and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.21% this year, meaning that KALA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to KALA as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.