Is Kairos Acquisition Corp.'s (NASDAQ:KAIR) Shareholder Ownership Skewed Towards Insiders?

Every investor in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Kairos Acquisition is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$336m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Kairos Acquisition.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Kairos Acquisition?

NasdaqCM:KAIR Ownership Breakdown May 17th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Kairos Acquisition. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Kairos Acquisition, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqCM:KAIR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 17th 2021

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 11% of Kairos Acquisition. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Our data shows that Hudson Structured Capital Management Ltd. is the largest shareholder with 11% of shares outstanding. Peter Bang is the second largest shareholder owning 8.6% of common stock, and Adage Capital Management, L.P. holds about 4.9% of the company stock. Peter Bang, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Kairos Acquisition

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Kairos Acquisition Corp.. It has a market capitalization of just US$336m, and insiders have US$29m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a substantial 60% stake in Kairos Acquisition, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Kairos Acquisition (1 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

