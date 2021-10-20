Is Kadmon Holdings (NASDAQ:KDMN) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Kadmon Holdings Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2021, Kadmon Holdings had US$232.9m of debt, up from US$3.06m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$281.3m in cash, so it actually has US$48.4m net cash.

A Look At Kadmon Holdings' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:KDMN Debt to Equity History October 20th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Kadmon Holdings had liabilities of US$30.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$246.5m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$281.3m in cash and US$1.54m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$6.03m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

Having regard to Kadmon Holdings' size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$1.51b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Simply put, the fact that Kadmon Holdings has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Kadmon Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Kadmon Holdings made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$1.5m, which is a fall of 88%. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

So How Risky Is Kadmon Holdings?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Kadmon Holdings lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$103m of cash and made a loss of US$113m. However, it has net cash of US$48.4m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Kadmon Holdings you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

