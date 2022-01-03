Is Kadant Inc.'s (NYSE:KAI) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 13% over the last three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Kadant's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kadant is:

14% = US$77m ÷ US$543m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.14 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Kadant's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

At first glance, Kadant seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 10% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This probably laid the ground for Kadant's moderate 15% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Kadant's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 8.5% in the same period, which is great to see.

NYSE:KAI Past Earnings Growth January 3rd 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is KAI worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether KAI is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Kadant Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

In Kadant's case, its respectable earnings growth can probably be explained by its low three-year median payout ratio of 18% (or a retention ratio of 82%), which suggests that the company is investing most of its profits to grow its business.

Moreover, Kadant is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of nine years of paying a dividend.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Kadant's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

