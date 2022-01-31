Is Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Potentially Undervalued?

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$240 and falling to the lows of US$201. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Kadant's current trading price of US$208 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Kadant’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Kadant still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 6.0% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Kadant today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $221.40, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Kadant’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Kadant generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Kadant's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 48%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? KAI’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KAI, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Kadant and you'll want to know about it.

